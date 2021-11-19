James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of James River Group worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in James River Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in James River Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in James River Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in James River Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in James River Group by 75.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.37. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.24.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. James River Group’s payout ratio is -29.48%.

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.16 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JRVR shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

