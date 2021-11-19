Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 687,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Jamf were worth $23,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Jamf during the second quarter worth $45,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Jamf during the second quarter worth $134,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Jamf by 57.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Jamf during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Jamf during the second quarter worth $181,000.

In other Jamf news, CFO Jill Putman sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Strosahl sold 35,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $1,307,681.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,019,405 shares of company stock worth $302,382,215 over the last quarter.

BATS JAMF opened at $30.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.78.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01.

A number of analysts have commented on JAMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

