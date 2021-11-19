Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Update

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,503,200 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the October 14th total of 2,556,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of JPHLF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.63. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50. Japan Post has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70.

Japan Post Company Profile

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. It operates through Postal and Domestic Logistics, Post Office, International Logistics, Banking, Life Insurance, and Other segments. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

