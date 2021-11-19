Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Update

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,503,200 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the October 14th total of 2,556,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of JPHLF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.63. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50. Japan Post has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70.
Japan Post Company Profile
