JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $983.82

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 983.82 ($12.85) and traded as high as GBX 1,172.50 ($15.32). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 1,156.50 ($15.11), with a volume of 1,272,906 shares trading hands.

JD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,140 ($14.89).

The stock has a market capitalization of £12.07 billion and a PE ratio of 27.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,081.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 983.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

