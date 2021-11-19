Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 4,050 Price Target

ASOS (LON:ASC) received a GBX 4,050 ($52.91) target price from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on ASOS from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,680 ($61.14) price target on ASOS in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on ASOS in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price target on ASOS in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,594.62 ($60.03).

LON ASC opened at GBX 2,667 ($34.84) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,840.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,928.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,027 ($26.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32).

In related news, insider Eugenia Ulasewicz purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,539 ($33.17) per share, for a total transaction of £12,695 ($16,586.10). Also, insider Ian Dyson purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,317 ($30.27) per share, for a total transaction of £104,265 ($136,222.89). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,167 shares of company stock worth $21,642,629.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

