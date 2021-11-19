Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $81.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PGR. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.07.

Shares of PGR opened at $90.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Progressive has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Progressive will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $208,567.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,022 shares of company stock worth $4,907,321. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Progressive by 23.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Progressive by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,220,664,000 after buying an additional 4,106,627 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Progressive by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after buying an additional 1,743,191 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Progressive by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,780,000 after buying an additional 1,368,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

