Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $81.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on PGR. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.07.
Shares of PGR opened at $90.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Progressive has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58.
In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $208,567.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,022 shares of company stock worth $4,907,321. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Progressive by 23.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Progressive by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,220,664,000 after buying an additional 4,106,627 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Progressive by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after buying an additional 1,743,191 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Progressive by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,780,000 after buying an additional 1,368,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.
About Progressive
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.
Further Reading: CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.