Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) to Buy

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $112.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $114.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMWAY opened at $70.89 on Wednesday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a twelve month low of $57.07 and a twelve month high of $82.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.77.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

