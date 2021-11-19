JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. The company’s brand portfolio includes JELD-WEN (R), Swedoor (R), DANA (R), Corinthian (R), Stegbar (R) and Trend (R). It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on JELD. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.63.

JELD stock opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 2.44. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.01.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 17,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $472,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $367,907.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JELD-WEN (JELD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.