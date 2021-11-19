Jiayin Group (JFIN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th. Analysts expect Jiayin Group to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.93. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 97.78% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $76.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. On average, analysts expect Jiayin Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JFIN stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. Jiayin Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $197.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jiayin Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the 3rd quarter worth $329,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Jiayin Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

