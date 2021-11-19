Jiayin Group (JFIN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th. Analysts expect Jiayin Group to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.
Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.93. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 97.78% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $76.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. On average, analysts expect Jiayin Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
JFIN stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. Jiayin Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $197.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.23.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Jiayin Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.
About Jiayin Group
Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.