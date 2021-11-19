JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adicet Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.18.

Shares of ACET stock opened at $9.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $300.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34. Adicet Bio has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $17.80.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). On average, research analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

