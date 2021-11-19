John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $8,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,486,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,671,000 after buying an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,080,000 after buying an additional 14,071 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 228,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after buying an additional 25,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,826,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 149,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,212,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

JBSS opened at $84.49 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $73.21 and a one year high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.82 and its 200-day moving average is $87.82. The company has a market capitalization of $969.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.16.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.57%.

In other news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $150,529.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,538.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

