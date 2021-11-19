John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the October 14th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NYSE:BTO traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.89. 1,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,925. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $26.54 and a twelve month high of $46.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average of $41.25.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 2,185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.