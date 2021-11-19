Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Lifted by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 31.1% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

JNJ stock remained flat at $$162.40 on Friday. 76,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,039,111. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $142.86 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

