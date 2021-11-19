JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39, Fidelity Earnings reports. JOYY had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

JOYY stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.12. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. JOYY has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

