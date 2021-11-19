JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $350.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $312.28.

NVIDIA stock opened at $316.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.27 and its 200 day moving average is $205.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market cap of $789.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $327.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.70%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 535 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

