JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $64,000 in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMRK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 36,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth $423,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 57.0% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

LMRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

Shares of LMRK opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $414.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09 and a beta of 0.99. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $18.30.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.15). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 28.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 285.71%.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

