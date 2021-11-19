JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 30,041 Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hookipa Pharma were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOOK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hookipa Pharma by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 306,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 176,051 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 813.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 154,929 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 1,330.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 112,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOOK. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hookipa Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hookipa Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

NASDAQ HOOK opened at $3.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.02. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 339.35% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hookipa Pharma Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

