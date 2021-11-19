JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $56,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMST stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.06. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.99 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

