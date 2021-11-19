Keller Group’s (KLR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Keller Group (LON:KLR) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on the stock.

KLR opened at GBX 888 ($11.60) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32. Keller Group has a 12 month low of GBX 609 ($7.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,043.60 ($13.63). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 951.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 888.67. The stock has a market cap of £642.22 million and a P/E ratio of 12.28.

In other Keller Group news, insider Michael Speakman sold 3,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93), for a total transaction of £30,105.90 ($39,333.55).

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

