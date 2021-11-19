Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 4.4% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 169.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 12.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 97.2% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.7% during the third quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 257,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,440,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on K. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.90.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $5,285,875.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 333,334 shares of company stock valued at $20,890,042 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

K opened at $62.41 on Friday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 63.39%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

