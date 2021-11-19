Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Receives C$5.18 Average Target Price from Analysts

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.18.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Eight Capital assumed coverage on Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$6.50 target price on the stock.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total transaction of C$32,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$80,579.08. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Van Brunschot sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$28,562.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,278.24.

TSE KEL opened at C$4.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$939.77 million and a PE ratio of 10.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.62. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of C$1.67 and a 1-year high of C$5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.