Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Short Interest Down 36.6% in October

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the October 14th total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ:KFFB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.12. The company had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $58.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $8.16.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 4.03%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 22.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

