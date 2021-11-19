Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €48.00 Price Target

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been assigned a €48.00 ($56.47) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DUE. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €44.15 ($51.94).

Shares of DUE opened at €37.88 ($44.56) on Wednesday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €26.56 ($31.25) and a 52-week high of €44.08 ($51.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is €37.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 118.89.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

