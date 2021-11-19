Kering (EPA:KER) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $700.90

Kering SA (EPA:KER) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €700.90 ($824.59) and traded as high as €727.30 ($855.65). Kering shares last traded at €721.10 ($848.35), with a volume of 289,676 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KER. Kepler Capital Markets set a €830.00 ($976.47) price objective on Kering in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €881.00 ($1,036.47) price objective on Kering in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price objective on Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($870.59) price objective on Kering in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €790.00 ($929.41) price objective on Kering in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €782.67 ($920.78).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

