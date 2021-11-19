Kevin C. Burns Sells 28,929 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 28,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $2,000,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $67.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 242.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.55.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

