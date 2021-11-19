Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.360-$1.370 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.04.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $24.08 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

