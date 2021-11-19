Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Trading Up 8.2%

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) shares were up 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $344.04 and last traded at $344.04. Approximately 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $317.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingdee International Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $329.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.31.

Kingdee International Software Group Co, Ltd. is an investment holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of enterprise management software products. It operates its business through the following segments: Enterprise Resources Planning, Cloud Services, and Others.

