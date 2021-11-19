Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kingfisher in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingfisher presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 365.60 ($4.78).

Shares of Kingfisher stock opened at GBX 337.20 ($4.41) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £7.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 389.67 ($5.09). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 339.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 353.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.21%.

In related news, insider Thierry Garnier acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 327 ($4.27) per share, with a total value of £130,800 ($170,891.04).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

