Kingsoft (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Stock Price Up 12%

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) rose 12% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.66. Approximately 940 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kingsoft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22.

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a software and internet service company in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Software and Others, and Office Software and Services. The Entertainment Software segment engages in the research and development of games; and provision of online games, mobile games, and casual game services.

