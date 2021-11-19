Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Update

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the October 14th total of 13,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KINS shares. Boenning Scattergood cut Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KINS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 53,531 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 9.6% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 243,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 21,410 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.90. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.55). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -25.00%.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

