Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Short Interest Update

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the October 14th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KSPHF remained flat at $$21.55 on Friday. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $21.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49.

About Kissei Pharmaceutical

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and health foods. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Information Service, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment researches, develops, manufactures, and markets drugs, which are used in the fields of urology, dialysis, women’s health, ophthalmology, endocrinology and metabolism.

