Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Kite Realty Group Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 62.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Kite Realty Group Trust has a payout ratio of 184.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

NYSE:KRG opened at $22.18 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.97.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,195,000 after buying an additional 185,637 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 31,574 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.