Klaytn Reaches Market Cap of $3.86 Billion (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.53 or 0.00002643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a total market cap of $3.86 billion and approximately $136.42 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00071615 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00072369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00093215 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,241.71 or 0.07322522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,035.80 or 1.00188081 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,725,257,526 coins and its circulating supply is 2,523,895,476 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

