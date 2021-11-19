Klever Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.36 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 19th. Klever has a total market capitalization of $151.40 million and $2.36 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Klever has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One Klever coin can currently be bought for $0.0446 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00071917 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00072385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00093433 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,259.20 or 0.07339392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,204.76 or 1.00297610 BTC.

About Klever

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

