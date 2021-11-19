KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 23.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

KNOT Offshore Partners stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.21. 7,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,785. The stock has a market cap of $566.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $18.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KNOT Offshore Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 32,213 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.01% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

