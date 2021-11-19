Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.95 EPS

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

KSS opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

KSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

