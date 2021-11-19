KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KNYJY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

KNYJY stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. KONE Oyj has a 52-week low of $32.64 and a 52-week high of $44.31. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

