KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KNYJY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of KONE Oyj stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.61. KONE Oyj has a twelve month low of $32.64 and a twelve month high of $44.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

