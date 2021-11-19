Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $92.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Sunday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Shares of NYSE:KFY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.08. The stock had a trading volume of 194,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,209. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.53. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,500. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 447.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth $8,734,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Featured Article: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.