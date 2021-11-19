KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Price Target Cut to C$11.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KP Tissue from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KP Tissue has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.80.

OTCMKTS:KPTSF opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. KP Tissue has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

