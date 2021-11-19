Kr Sridhar Sells 7,104 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $219,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kr Sridhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $211,191.68.

Shares of BE opened at $29.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average is $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 3.67. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BE shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 40,525 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 184,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 47,937 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 11,738.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 450,645 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,801,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 94,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 63,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

