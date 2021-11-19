Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. Truist cut their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $34.11.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $224,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $174,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,984 shares of company stock worth $2,239,196. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,729,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,738,000 after buying an additional 345,544 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,278,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,456,000 after buying an additional 183,291 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,762,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,304 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,754,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,346 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

