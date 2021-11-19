KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Short Interest Update

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the October 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KUKAF opened at $76.07 on Friday. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $42.30 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.54.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

KUKA AG engages in the provision of intelligent automation solutions. It operates through the following segments: KUKA Robotics, KUKA Systems, Swisslog and KUKA AG & Other Companies. The KUKA Robotics segment offers the automotive sector and general industry as well as those supported by comprehensive customer services such as industrial robots, from small models and heavy-duty robots.

