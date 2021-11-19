Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)’s share price was down 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $54.62 and last traded at $56.45. Approximately 50,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 961,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.95.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KLIC shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average of $57.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 14.21%.

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,870,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,426,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,024,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,089,000 after buying an additional 1,053,961 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30,848.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 764,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,551,000 after buying an additional 761,953 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,183.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,300,000 after buying an additional 489,044 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

