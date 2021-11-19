La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 36.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NYSE LZB opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.54. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $46.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.05.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.04 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $632,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 64,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $2,288,825.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,260 shares of company stock worth $5,011,026 over the last ninety days. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

