Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered Laird Superfood from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Laird Superfood from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Laird Superfood from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Laird Superfood stock opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.06. Laird Superfood had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 61.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Laird Superfood will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laird Superfood news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $34,468.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSF. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Laird Superfood by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Laird Superfood by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Laird Superfood by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Laird Superfood by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Laird Superfood by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

