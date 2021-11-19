Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 14.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,669 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $24,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian Gragnolati acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,139.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,275 shares of company stock worth $221,157. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.38 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 11.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

