Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Short Interest Down 28.6% in October

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the October 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Land Securities Group stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.87. 1,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

LDSCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.