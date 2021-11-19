Land Securities Group’s (LDSCY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS LDSCY opened at $9.87 on Thursday. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

