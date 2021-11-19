Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Landsea Homes from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ LSEA opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.74. Landsea Homes has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Landsea Homes will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSEA. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth $10,516,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Landsea Homes by 125.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,139,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 634,505 shares during the last quarter. First Washington CORP increased its stake in Landsea Homes by 89.0% during the second quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 856,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 403,349 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in Landsea Homes by 21.5% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 796,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 141,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its stake in Landsea Homes by 57.9% during the second quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 316,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 115,912 shares during the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landsea Homes (LSEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.